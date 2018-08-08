Woman accused of murdering a man claims he had attacked her

A woman accused of stabbing and murdering a man told police he had attacked her.

Derby Crown Court recently heard how Jade Grant, 26, of Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, allegedly stabbed 32-year-old Leon Pirdue to death with a steak knife in her kitchen.

The defendant had returned home with friends for a party on September 17, last year, and, according to the court, the two began arguing after Mr Pirdue accused her of spreading rumours about him cheating on his girlfriend.

Miss Grant claimed to police she had picked up the knife after she had been attacked and had dropped it without using it before Mr Pirdue punched her again.

Michael Auty QC, prosecuting, said Miss Grant told police Mr Pirdue had said, ‘are you going to stab me?’ and she had said ‘of course not’ before she claimed she was punched the second time.

Miss Grant also claimed to police Mr Pirdue had grabbed a vodka bottle and hit her head. She accused Mr Pirdue, during the police interview, of kicking her and she woke to find him on top of her covered in blood.

But Mr Auty claimed there was no evidence she had any obvious injuries, fractures or brain injury.

Miss Grant claimed to police she had put her hands on Mr Pirdue’s chest to stop any bleeding before she went to a newsagent and the emergency services were alerted. The jury is to consider whether Miss Grant, who denies murder, acted in self-defence or that the stabbing may not have been committed by her or it was accidental.

The trial continues.