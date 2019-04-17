Woman dies after crash in Sandiacre

A woman has died after a crash on a road in Sandiacre.

Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Derby Road at around 9.10am on Wednesday.

The female pedestrian was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has been informed.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers investigating the incident are now keen to trace the driver of a blue Toyota Aygo who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

"A blue Tayota Aygo was seen in the area at the time of the incident and is understood to have been travelling from Bennett Street and turning left into Derby Road, before turning right into Longmoor Lane.

"If you are the driver of a blue Toyota Aygo and were in the area at the time, or know someone who was, please contact us.

"Equally any other motorists who were in the area at the time are asked to get in touch, particularly those with dashcam installed.

"If you believe you have video that may help the investigation then it should be downloaded to an external device and secured for officers to view.

"Anyone with information should quote reference number 252 of April 17 in any correspondence and the name of the officer in the case Sergeant Scott Riley."