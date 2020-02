A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was hit by a car in a Derbyshire village

Derbyshire Police are investigating a serious collision which occurred today around 2.30pm at the junction of Hixons Lane and Dale Road in Dale Abbey.

Hixons Lane.

A car collided with a pedestrian who was walking two dogs, she remains in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam evidence should contact the police on 101 quoting incident 590-07/02.