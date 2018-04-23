Woman jailed for making hoax calls to police

A woman has been jailing for making a number of hoax calls to police.

Rebecca Lamb, 39, of Gibbons Avenue, Stapleford, was jailed for 42-weeks at Nottingham Magistrate’s Court on April 19 after admitting 15 breaches of her Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Lamb was given a two year CBO in August 2017 after persistently calling the control room and hanging up when male officers would answer. Her CBO stated that she was not allowed to contact Nottinghamshire Police unless reporting a genuine emergency or incident to the control room, contact any female officer directly or contact any officer via social media.

She attended a voluntary interview on April 14 after continuing to make hoax calls.

Broxtowe Neighbourhood Sergeant, Deborah Regan, said: “I want to say a big thank you to the officer in the case PC Sarah Warren, control room staff and response and neighbourhood officers who have shown extreme patience and professionalism whilst dealing with Lamb.”