Woodhead Pass is re-opened after a serious collision

The Highways Agency has confirmed that the Woodhead Pass has been re-opened after it was closed following a serious two-vehicle collision.

Firefighters had been called out to a road traffic collision involving two vehicles and three casualties.

The collision happened on the A628 road near the Woodhead Tunnel entrance about 2.50pm, on Saturday, March 31.

Highways England reported that the A628 Woodhead Pass had been closed in both directions between the A57 Gun Inn and the A616 Flouch roundabout due to the collision.

However, the agency has since announced that the road was re-opened just after 5pm, yesterday, Saturday, March 31.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said the collision involved two vehicles and three casualties one of which was reported to have been trapped.

Glossop and Hyde firefighters helped to make the scene safe and Derbyshire Constabulary and East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the incident.

Traffic had to be diverted and encouraged to use the M62 by Highways England to travel between Greater Manchester and Yorkshire.