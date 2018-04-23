Work begins on affordable homes scheme at former Ilkeston factory site

Construction workers have broken ground on a new development of 85 affordable homes at the site of a former factory in Ilkeston.

The £11million scheme, on Cotmanhay Road, is being funded by EMH Group with contributions from Homes England and Erewash Borough Council, who were keen to support specific types of housing to meet local demand.

Erewash MP Maggie Throup was invited to inspect the early stages of the project last week as developers EMH and Westleigh Partnerships got work under way.

Maggie said: “This site has been a hub of activity in the community for over 100 years, first as a goods yard for the Great Northern Railway, and latterly as Gardner Aerospace, which employed hundreds of local people.

“I am therefore delighted that EMH Group and its partners will be giving it a new lease of life for the 21st century.”

The site has been empty since Gardner relocated to Derby in 2011, and has become increasingly derelict - seen by many residents as an eyesore and a magnet for antisocial behaviour.

The 85 new homes will include 55 available at affordable rent levels, 20 for shared ownership sale, and ten for rent-to-buy.

The first shared ownership homes are due to be completed by December 2018, and will be marketed by Hello Homes, the sales and marketing arm of EMH. The second and final phase will be completed by February 2020.

Borough Councillor Gerri Hickton said: “We really welcome this scheme, which will improve the area and provide homes for families, for single people, for older people, and for residents with disabilities.

“It is another great example of our close partnership working with EMH Group to provide homes that meet the needs of our communities.”

EMH Group is one of the largest providers of affordable housing and care in the East Midlands,and this development is part of an ambitious growth programme which will see the organisation deliver 500 new homes a year from 2019 onwards.

Chief executive Chan Kataria said: “Our partnerships with Erewash Borough Council and Westleigh Partnerships are some of our most successful, and continue to go from strength to strength.

“We are delighted that we are able to help meet the housing needs of the people in the borough in pursuing our mission to deliver the right homes in the right places.”