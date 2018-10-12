Wrecking ball waits for Derbyshire pub enjoyed by superstars Taylor Swift and Harry Styles

It was the Peak District pub which played host to pop megastars Taylor Swift and Harry Styles when they visited for a slap-up meal in the run-up to Christmas 2012.

But now, much like their doomed relationship, the Rising Sun Hotel in Bamford looks set to be razed to the the ground to make way for a new hotel on the site as a planning deadline for its construction expired this week.

The pop world went into overdrive when Swift, then at the peak of her Red-era fame, and Styles – at the summit of his One Direction acclaim – celebrated her birthday with his family in the pub.

They had only started dating the previous month before meeting up with Styles’ sister Gemma and her boyfriend to sample the Yorkshire pudding and onion gravy starter, followed by roast turkey.

They even chatted with locals about their trip to Windermere in the Lake District.

However, it was a visit that was soon put firmly in the past by the pop icons after they split-up in the January of 2013.

The visit unfortunately also did little to change the pub’s fortunes and it shut its doors permanently in March 2017.

According to the planning application, the Rising Sun site on Hope Road has since attracted vandalism.

In July, plans were lodged for a “high quality” 78-bedroom hotel which would create more than 50 jobs.

The new venue would include a bar and a 150-cover restaurant.

Rising Sun. Bamford

Then, in August, Bamford Parish Council discussed the plans and councillors agreed in principle to the building of a new hotel, raising no significant objections.

Now, a target deadline for planners to consider the application expired on October 10 and a decision is expected imminently.

Let’s hope if approved this new business is successful.

Maybe Harry and Taylor could make a return visit to cut the ribbon?