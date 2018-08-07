WWII Spitfire to fly over Derbyshire this weekend

A Second World War Spitfire will fly over Derbyshire this weekend.

The iconic aircraft will be flying over Ilkeston as part of the Ilkeston Heritage and Classic Vehicle Show on Sunday.

The free show takes place on Sunday August 12 and the Spitfire flypast over Ilkeston Market Place is due to take place at 11am.

More than 300 vehicles, including cars, tanks, buses, lorries and steam engines, will be on display at the show, which is now in its sixth year.

Organised by Erewash Partnership, the show is now the biggest one day event in the town, attracting more than 7,000 visitors last year.

Ian Viles, chief executive of the Erewash Partnership, said: "We are looking forward to another bumper family show and are particularly thrilled at the prospect of the flypast by the Spitfire in what is a special and busy year for the RAF."

The event will also feature a craft fair, entertainment from Ilkeston Brass Band and Rocks and Frocks, as well appearances from Star Wars characters and The UKG Stig.

Roads around the market place will be closed to normal traffic as vehicles start to arrive. Closures will be in place from 5.30am to 6.30pm and the affected routes are:

Bath Street from East Street to the Market Place

Wharncliffe Road from Albert Street and South Street from Coronation Street

Pimlico between New Lawn Road and Burns Street.

The show is open to the public from 10am to 4pm.