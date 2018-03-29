Yorkshire Bank staff donate more than £11,000 to Derbyshire hospice

A Derbyshire based hospice is celebrating a decade of support from two city branches of a bank including donations of more than £11,000 and dozens of employees doing voluntary work there.

Treetops, which is based in Risley, has been supported by workers from Derby and Nottingham branches of the Yorkshire Bank.

Ten years ago Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks announced a new fundraising partnership with Hospice UK leading to 124 hospices, including Treetops, directly benefitting.

Activities by bank employees for the local charity include:

l Volunteering in the hospice grounds and gardening, weeding, clearing paths and painting benches;

l  Female workers taking part in the Treetops Starlight Strut, the women’s-only night-time charity walk, as well as male employees marshalling the route;

l Donations from an employee’s wedding day;

l A team of non-cyclist staff completing the 172 mile Coast 2 Coast bike ride;

 A staff team taking part in the annual Charity Golf Day;