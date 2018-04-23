Young moped rider in 'serious' condition after four-vehicle crash on A38 last night

A young moped rider is in a serious but stable condition following a four-vehicle crash on the A38 last night which caused the road to be closed for several hours.

Derbyshire Constabulary said a young woman’s moped was in collision with a car on the northbound carriageway, just after the Watchorn exit, shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

A further two cars then collided with the moped when it was in the carriageway.

A stretch of the northbound carriageway and one lane southbound was closed overnight while debris was cleared.

Highways England tweeted the road was reopen at about 2.30am.

A police spokesman said: "We would like to speak to witnesses, or anyone with dashboard camera footage who was travelling along the A38 at the time.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call us on 101 quoting reference 832 of April 22."