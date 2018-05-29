Young woman slashed with broken glass bottle in Ilkeston attempted robbery

Detectives are investigating an attempted robbery in Ilkeston in which a young woman was hospitalised after being slashed with a broken glass bottle.

The 22-year-old said a man approached her as she walked along the canal path at the back of Rodney Walk.

The man stepped out in front of her and demanded her mobile phone. When she told him she didn’t have it with her, he produced a broken glass bottle from behind his back and cut her right arm.

The woman ran away and later went to hospital, where she was given a small number of stitches.

The incident happened at about 10.45pm on Friday, May 18.

She did not get a good look at the man, Derbyshire police said.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Andy Walters on 101, quoting reference 18000227872.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.