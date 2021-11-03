Warning over Squid Game dalgona sweets challenge as children get scald injuries

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 09: A girl enjoy Dalgona candy at a shop on October 09, 2021 in Seoul, South Korea. Dalgona, a South Korean sweet featured as one of the lethal challenges in the Netflix TV series Squid Game has become a global craze, boosting business for South Korean street vendors who sell the Dalgona candy. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Squid Game has become a hit all over the world after being released on Netflix in September with trends from the show cropping up across social media.

From Squid Game-inspired Halloween costumes to character makeovers on TikTok, there is one trend that has prompted a warning that there are “real dangers” of injuries, especially to children.

But what is this dangerous trend and how can parents keep their children safe?

What trend is causing injuries to children?

The popularity of Squid Game has exploded over social media during the past two months and with it came copycat interpretations of certain aspects of the show.

Despite being called out by parents and schools for its violence and being rated 15 for this reason, it is in fact a sweet treat from the show that has caused warnings to be issued.

In episode three of the series, players of the game are given ‘dalgona’ candies with the challenge of tracing different shapes out of the honeycomb-style sweet without breaking the outline.

This has become a trend online with millions of views for TikTok videos showing how to make the sweet at home.

How is the trend causing injuries?

Making the ‘dalgona’ sweets includes heating baking powder and sugar in a small pan.

Then the mixture is poured out and designs, such as stars and umbrellas as seen in the show, are pressed into the top until cooled.

It is the pouring which appears to be causing injuries for many, with many children attempting to make the recipe unsupervised.

Birmingham NHS Trust has said that the mixture, which can reach up to 160 degrees, could cause blistering and damage if it comes into contact with skin.

A warning has been issued over a social media trend which has been linked to scald injuries received by children.

What warning has been given to parents?

Birmingham NHS Trust has issued a warning to not let children make the sweet unsupervised due to the high boiling point of the sugar.

Oliver Sawyer, Consultant Burns and Plastic Surgeon at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re really worried after seeing several children with very deep skin injuries caused by scalds linked to this social media trend.

“Given the very high boiling point of the substance any scalds do really have potential to cause serious scarring.

“We’d warn against anyone doing this because of the damage it can potentially cause but, as with any form of cooking, children should never be unaccompanied. In just a few seconds an accident could lead to life-changing and lasting injuries.”

The Trust has also issued advice for making the treat, saying that pans should be positioned to the back of a hob when cooking and handles should be positioned inwards to prevent any accidental spillages.

How do you treat burn injuries?

The Trust has advised that if a child has been burned while making the ‘dalgona’ sweet, any clothing covering the burn must be removed immediately.