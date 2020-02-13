Cricket club bowled over by housebuilders cash

An Ilkeston cricket club has netted a donation from a Nottingham housebuilder to improve its training facilities.

Stanton-by-Dale Cricket Club, based at Crompton Ground, received a £1,000 donation from the Persimmon Homes’ Community Champions scheme.

The donation will enable the club to purchase a bowling machine to help players improve their technique and performance.

Robert Ellen, secretary at Stanton-by-Dale Cricket Club, said: “It is fantastic to receive such a generous cash boost from Persimmon Homes.

“The new Bola bowling machine will not only support our current players, but we hope the improved facilities will also encourage younger players to try the sport.

“We feel the practise machine is an excellent investment for the club and will be regularly used during the summer months.”

Neil Follows, managing director for Persimmon Homes Nottingham, said: “We are delighted to be able to support a local sporting club and hope the investment in new training equipment will help to continue to grow the club.”

Community Champions offers donations of up to £1,000 to local UK groups and charities which have already raised vital funds for themselves.

