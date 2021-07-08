Derbyshire snap up Ravi Rampaul for Royal London Cup campaign

Ravi Rampaul bowls during Derbyshire's Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final match against Essex Eagles in 2019. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Rampaul, who has played more than 130 international matches across all formats, was a key member of the Derbyshire side which reached Finals Day in 2019, breaking a club record by taking 23 wickets in the Vitality Blast and finishing as the competition’s leading wicket-taker.

With 299 List A and 192 T20 wickets, both at averages under 25, Rampaul is a proven white ball player, and his experience will be key as the Falcons aim to challenge for the knockout stages of the Royal London Cup.

Head of Cricket, Dave Houghton, said: “It’s great to be able to welcome Ravi back to the Club. He’s a really popular member of the dressing room, and the quality he brings on the field is hard to match.

“His white ball record is brilliant, he will be a huge asset for us and we can’t wait to see what he can produce for us this time around.”

Rampaul added: “I loved my first spell with Derbyshire and I’m looking forward to getting started again in familiar surroundings.

“I know most of the players still, and there’s a few new faces who are really exciting young players, if I can help them along in training and in games, I will do that, and hopefully we can get on a roll and challenge for the knockouts.”