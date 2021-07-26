Haseeb Hameed century guides Nottinghamshire to Royal London Cup win over Warwickshire

Haseeb Hameed hit a century as Notts eased to victory over Warwickshire. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Against a home attack missing ten senior bowlers through injury and Hundred calls, Hameed stroked 103 (92 balls) which, along with Ben Slater's 86 (101 balls), lifted his side to a hefty 323 all out.

Rob Yates's maiden List A century (103, 105 balls) kept Warwickshire in the hunt for a while, but they fell well short on 237 all out as Lyndon James took five for 48 and Liam Patterson-White three for 46.

It means that Nottinghamshire open their RLC campaign with commanding win while handing the home side a second defeat in two games.

Hameed said: "It is pleasing to be able to contribute to the team's success today. To be able to adapt to this format has been nice and it sets the team off to a good start to the competition.

"Myself and Mooresy have spoken a lot about having one game that I can interchange between all three formats so hopefully I was able to do that today.

"It is a big win for us. To come to Warwickshire and beat them at their home ground is always a big win.

"It sets us off to good start in the competition and hopefully we can built a bit of good momentum going forwards."

Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes said: "We weren't at our best with the ball and in the field and it's fair to say they were about 30 or 35 over par for that wicket.

"The result flatters them a little bit but when you are chasing 11 and 12 an over with young batsmen coming in in the closing overs, it's always going to be hard."

Nottinghamshire were given a flying start by Slater and Sol Budinger (29, 22 balls) who added 54 in 43 balls before the latter lifted Yates to mid off. Peter Trego soon slashed Ryan Sidebottom to point but Slater and Hameed batted with assurance to add 127 in 21 overs. Slater was closing in on a ton when he pulled Ethan Brookes to deep square.

Matt Montgomery (35, 33 balls) helped Hameed add 66 in nine overs but after he was stumped off Jake Bethell, the innings lost momentum. Lyndon James was run out by Keil van vollenhoven's direct hit, Hameed's middle stump was knocked back by Will Rhodes and Liam Patterson-White lifted Ethan Brookes to fine leg.

When Rhodes had Evison and Dane Schadendorf caught from successive balls, and Brett Hutton shanked Manraj Johal to extra cover, seven wickets had fallen for 60 runs in 49 balls. It was a big-hearted fightback from the young home side but still a meaty total for Notts.

Warwickshire also began at a gallop. Yates and Ed Pollock added 62 in ten overs before the latter was caught by Slater at deep square leg off James. Slater pounced in the same position again to catch Rhodes (39, 47 balls) off Joey Evison, ending a dangerous second-wicket stand of 80 in 94 balls.