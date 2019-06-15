Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman hits career-best 227

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman made a career-best 227 and Tom Lace a maiden first-class century, 143, as the county side totalled a massive 598 for five declared in their draw at Glamorgan.

The St Helen’s pitch in Swansea produced 1,176 runs for the loss of just 17 wickets in the County Championship game.

The home side, who had totalled 394 in their first innings, were on 184 for two in their second innings from 58 overs when a draw was agreed.

Derbyshire’s first innings total was their fifth highest in first class cricket.

A partnership of 291 between Godleman and Lace was the best ever for Derbyshire against the Welsh side.

After the match, David Houghton, Derbyshire’s head of cricket, agreed that “the track was too batsman-friendly, and I think, had the weather not intervened, it would have been a good four-day pitch.”

Regarding the declaration, Houghton added: “It didn’t really work but I always find that it is easier to bat on, rather face a tricky chase if you do dismiss the opposition.”

After Derbyshire’s declaration, Glamorgan batted comfortably for 58 overs, despite losing opener Charlie Hemphrey to the last ball of the sixth over from Ravi Rampaul.