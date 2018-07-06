Derbyshire drawm with MCC Young Cricketers

Harvey Hosein hit an unbeaten 104 and James Sykes claimed a five-wicket haul as Derbyshire drew on the final day of a Second XI Championship match away to MCC Young Cricketers.

After the hosts finished on 527-4 overnight, Sykes immediately put Derbyshire on the front foot as he removed both Jonty Jenner (46) without adding to his overnight score, and Marc Lezar (147) in the first five overs of the day.

However, Fynn Hudson-Prentice came to the crease to hit a quick-fire 76 from 58 balls and accelerate the home side’s innings before Sykes again got the breakthrough.

Sykes took his fifth wicket to dismiss Ben Brookes for a speedy 33 from 20 balls before MCC Young Cricketers eventually declared on 673-9.

Captain James Kettleborough opened alongside Hosein as the pair put on an opening stand worth 159 runs. Kettleborough then fell for a well-made 72 before Chesney Hughes was also removed for 19.

Hosein continued his fine form throughout the innings as he hit 16 boundaries while Tom Wood also hit 56 from 48 balls as Derbyshire closed the final day on 270-2.