Derbyshire take wickets but are left frustrated by the rain at Glamorgan

Glamorgan had reached 167 for 5 when bad light stopped play with 24.3 overs remaining of the first day of their Specsavers Championship game against Derbyshire at the St. Helen’s ground in Swansea.

Nearly all their batsmen made starts before being dismissed in the thirties, but the Derbyshire seamers kept a tight rein and made the batsmen work hard for their runs. Their bowlers have all bowled well in the opening half of the season, but the batsmen have not been so productive, gaining only eight batting points.

There was no play before lunch and following an uncontested toss Tony Palladino struck with the fourth ball of the innings when he had Nick Selman leg before- the batsman attempting to turn a straight ball to leg.

Marius Labuschagne and Charlie Hemphrey then shared a partnership of 54 for the second wicket, with Labuschagne the dominant partner. The Australian Test batsman scored a brisk 37 from 36 balls with a six and six fours, and it came as something of a surprise when he edged a catch to slip in Luis Reece’s opening over.

Hemphrey played a more patient innings, taking 74 balls to score 32, he was also trapped leg before by Palladino who bowled a steady second spell on a pitch where was enough encouragement for the five Derbyshire seamers.

Glamorgan’s acting captain David Lloyd, who has been short of runs recently, struck some early boundaries, and started to get into his stride when he drove Logan Van Beek to cover, where Tom Lace did well to hold on to a low catch.

After his career best 229 against Northants last week, Billy Root struck some early boundaries, but after scoring 28, sliced a catch to slip, where Wayne Madsen, in the freezing conditions, held on to a sharp catch.

Owen Morgan, who has deserved his chance in this, his first championship game of the season after some impressive performances for the second eleven, was undefeated on 28 with Dan Douthwaite on 5 when the umpires mercifully ended play on a day more suited to November than early June.