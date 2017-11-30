Search

A legend reborn: Shaw revels in Robins return

Chris Shaw has returned to feature heavily for Ilkeston Town this season. Photo by Craig Lamont.
Chris Shaw has returned to feature heavily for Ilkeston Town this season. Photo by Craig Lamont.

Ilkeston Town are on a fine run of form, with ten wins in a row in all competitions.

Here, Mark Duffy speaks to a man who has played a key part in that form, and who is known widely throughout the East Midlands non-league scene...