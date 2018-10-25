Adlene Guedioura reserves special praise for Nottingham Forest’s goalscorers at Bolton Wanderers

Adlene Guedioura was pleased for Nottingham Forest’s two goalscorers at Bolton Wanderers.

A stunning opener from Joe Lolley and two goals from in-form striker Lewis Grabban gave the Reds a 3-0 win on Wednesday night.

Guedioura felt Forest gave themselves the best chance of three points by going out on the front foot at the University of Bolton Stadium.

And the midfielder reserved special praise for two players in Lolley and Grabban.

He said: “It was a wonderful strike by Joe and he is on fire at the moment. I am happy with that and we are all happy with that and we hope that he can continue.

“Lewis is the same and scoring for a striker is the best thing to have. He is confident and I hope that he can keep scoring for us.

“It was good for Lewis to score the second penalty, I think he needs the first one to score the second! But seriously, is not easy to take a penalty and he had a second chance to do it and he scored; he had to be strong mentally.”

And added: “It was important to come here, be ambitious and to try to win the game and this is what we did and we are happy with that.”