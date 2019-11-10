Are you in our Derby County fans gallery at the local derby at Nottingham Forest?
Derby County fans came away from the City Ground disappointed after a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Nottingham Forest.
Photographer Jez Tighe captured the faces of fans ahead of kick-off.
Fans ahead of kick-off at the Nottingham Forest and Derby County local derby.
JPIMedia Resell
Fans ahead of kick-off at the Nottingham Forest and Derby County local derby.
JPIMedia Resell
Fans ahead of kick-off at the Nottingham Forest and Derby County local derby.
JPIMedia Resell
Fans ahead of kick-off at the Nottingham Forest and Derby County local derby.
JPIMedia Resell
View more