Aston Villa turn attention away from Leeds United star and Sheffield Wednesday boss agrees terms with Newcastle United - and the rest of Friday's transfer rumours

Aston Villa look like they could be ending their interest in Leeds United Kalvin Phillips, as they look to pursue the more affordable Ryan Woods of Stoke City. (Mirror)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is said to have agreed terms with Newcastle United, ahead of being unveiled as their new manager. (The Sun)

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has apparently been incensed by the club's pre-season training schedule, believing the Australia trip falls too close to the new campaign. (Football Insider)

Sheffield United are said to be closing in on Preston forward Callum Robinson, with the club believed to have accepted a £6m bid for the Blades (BBC Sport)

Hull City are closing in on the loan signing of Everton winger Josh Bowler, having seen off competition from Derby County. (Hull Daily Mail)

Huddersfield Town ace Tommy Smith is set for a £4m move to Stoke City, after reportedly turning down an offer from Celtic. (Mirror)

Wigan Athletic are believed to have made progress in their pursuit of midfielder Lewis Macleod, who left Brentford at the end of last season. (Football League World)

Middlesbrough and Cardiff are said to be battling it out for Caen striker Enzo Crivelli, who scored six goals for his side last season. (France Football)

Millwall are continuing their chase for Portsmouth striker Jamal Lowe, but will have to spend £3m to get their man. (Portsmouth News)