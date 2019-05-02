Barnsley eye a move for Livingston goalkeeper - League One and Two news

Here is the latest news from League One and League Two (2nd May 2019).

Barnsley are among a host of clubs eyeing a move for Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly, according to the Scottish Sun.

The report says Kelly is available for a cut-price of £50,000 this summer with a surprise buy-out clause discovered in his contract.

And several English clubs have been alerted to his situation with the Tykes facing competition from Ipswich, Wigan Reading, Celtic and German side Hamburg.

Kelly joined Livi from Rangers last summer and will have just one-year on his contract when heading into next term.

Shrewsbury Town face a battle to keep hold of out-of-contract star James Bolton, the Shropshire Star understands.

It is believed several League One ‘big-hitters’ are monitoring Bolton’s situation and could swoop for him on a free transfer.

Bolton, 24, recently stated he has loved his time at Shrewsbury and would be happy to stay, though the clock is running down.

Meanwhile, Sunderland boss Jack Ross is set to give an update on the fitness of Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke, who missed Tuesday’s defeat at Fleetwood.

Former West Bromwich Albion assistant Graeme Jones is expected to be confirmed as Luton Town boss next week, the Express & Star reports.

Jones, a coach for Belgium at last summer’s World Cup, has been forever linked with the role at Kenilworth Road.

He reportedly agreed to take over in March when the season finishes but Mick Harford has confirmed an immediate arrival: “We have a new manager coming in when the season ends.

“I’ve been part of the process in recruiting the new manager, I know the guy who’s coming in.”

Ex-Blackpool boss Ian Holloway is keen on a return to management with Plymouth Argyle, as stated by Bristol Live.

Holloway spent one-year at Home Park and in that time lead them to fourth in the Championship before leaving for Leicester City in 2007.

The 56-year-old has been out of management since departing QPR last year but has been installed as the bookmakers’ favourite for the Pilgrims job.

He is reportedly open to the idea of taking over Plymouth for a second time but there has been no approach as of yet.

Queens Park Rangers have not made an approach for Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, London Football News reports.

Ainsworth is the latest bookies favourite for the managerial job at Loftus Road, where he is a popular figure from his days as an R’s player.

But former winger Ainsworth is not among the managers QPR have spoken to as they look for a replacement for Steve McClaren.

It is believed the Rs are keen on former West Brom boss Darren Moore and former player Marc Bircham.

In League Two, Crawley Town have reportedly agreed an unofficial deal with a top class local striker.

The Straight Red podcast @StraightRedCTFC revealed on Twitter the Reds have agreed an exciting possible new recruit.

They tweeted: “Breaking news: Season not over yet but @crawleytown have already ‘’shaken hands’’ on a deal to sign local lad who is currently playing League 1 #reliablecource #StraightRedExclusive

Speculation on social media has pointed towards Fleetwood striker Ashley Nadesan. He spent the first half of the season on loan at Carlisle United.