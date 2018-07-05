Betting Predicts England v Brazil World Cup Final At 11/2

England and Brazil are the two most likely teams to contest the World Cup Final according to the latest betting.

Southgate’s side are 6/4 favourites of the eight remaining teams to reach the final, with Brazil at 13/8 to go all the way to the final from what is regarded as the tougher side of the draw.

BoyleSports now make an England v Brazil final in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow an 11/2 shot, from quotes of 13/2 just yesterday. England are 13/2 to be playing France in the final, with Didier Deschamp’s men kicking off the quarter-finals as favourites over Uruguay on Friday.

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has closed into 7/2 from 6/1 to be awarded the Golden Ball for Player of the Tournament, but England’s Harry Kane is now 4/1 from 13/2, putting him ahead of previous favourite Neymar (5/1) in the betting.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “It’s fair to say customers are alive to the weakness on England’s side of the draw and a World Cup Final against Brazil has emerged as the most popular scenario at 11/2 from 13/2.”

He added: “Even though England have lost and drawn in two of their four games, there is plenty of momentum behind them and we are now a very short 6/4 that they will reach the final. It says a lot about the hype surrounding Southgate’s run in the tournament that they’re a shorter price than Brazil.”