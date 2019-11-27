BREAKING: Ilkeston Town appoint Martin Carruthers as manager after owner Mark Clifford steps aside

Martin Carruthers is the new head coach of Ilkeston Town after the club’s owner Mark Clifford opted to take a step back from coaching duties.

Carruthers, who has worked alongside Clifford with great success as part of Basford United’s managerial team in the past, is well known to Robins fans having played for the club between 2006 and 2008, also working as assistant manager under Nigel Jemson.

He enjoyed a successful playing career as a striker spent mostly in the Football League with clubs including Stoke City, Peterborough United, Southend United and Scunthorpe, before dropping into non-league football. He has most recently been manager of United Counties League side Quorn, whom he leaves in second place in the table.

Clifford, who was combining his role as head coach with being the club’s owner, has meanwhile opted to concentrate more on the off-field side of things.

He said: “Martin has always been a key person I was going to bring to the club when the time was right, and this initially was going to be at the end of the season. With becoming the owner of the club, I felt the time was right now – but I want fans to be assured that I am not jumping ship, moving away or ‘sacking myself’ for that matter. I am simply doing what I feel is best now and what will be a pivotal time for the club.

"I will remain a large part of the team and I won’t be far away from the dugout on matchdays. I’ll be there, in the stands with the ability to communicate with Martin providing my input where needed.

"Martin and I have worked extremely well together in the past, and I believe with his football knowledge and contacts in addition to mine we will grow this team and push for that promotion we all so badly want to achieve.”

Clifford will be overseeing more of the day to day running of the club as head of football, with the aim to develop an academy as well as a reserve/U23 team in the next two years among his key roles.

He added: “The club is going from strength to strength and there is so much more to be done that I will be able to give my time to from taking a step back as head coach.

Everyone has been working hard behind the scenes, and it can only get better for all involved. We will soon be announcing a new Pouring Rights partner, and I can confirm the 3G pitch has been ordered.

"I will step back into the dug out again as that is where my heart lies and ultimately that is what I want to do. I anticipate that may be in the summer, however everyday is different in the football world and things may change again.

"We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel – but simply adding meat to the bones of what we already have in place. I’d personally like to welcome Martin to the club and I truly believe this is a great step forward and I’m sure I’ll have the continued support from the fans as always.”

Scott Goodwin will remain as assistant head coach of the first team.