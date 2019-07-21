Burton Albion 2 Derby County 5 - in pictures

Waghorn hit his three in the first half, before setting up Mason Bennett. Max Bird rounded off the scoring.

Action from Derby's impressive 5-2 win at Burton Alibion. All pics by Jez Tighe jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Action from Derby's impressive 5-2 win at Burton Alibion. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Action from Derby's impressive 5-2 win at Burton Alibion. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Action from Derby's impressive 5-2 win at Burton Alibion. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more