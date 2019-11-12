Buxton prevail in League Cup tie as Ilkeston Town bow out

Ilkeston Town bowed out of the Integro League Cup at the first hurdle on Tuesday night as they were beaten 3-0 at Premier Division side Buxton.

The result ensured the Robins are now no longer tied to any cup competition with the FA Trophy, FA Cup, Derbyshire Senior Cup and League Cup now all off their radar following exits since the start of the campaign.

Tuesday saw them travel to the High Peak with only 14 players available but still with a strong line-up to face a side struggling in the division above.

But the writing appeared to be on the ball just four minutes in as Robins keeper Richard Stainsby pushed away a header but Aaron Chalmers was on hand to net the rebound.

Mark Howarth put a good chance wide for the hosts soon afterwards, the same player seeing another chance go close before Chalmers struck the underside of the crossbar.

But the lead was doubled on the half hour when a mistake by Dean Freeman allowed Liam Hardy to make it 2-0.

Jermain Hollis and Reco Fyfe both had openings for the Robins but they’d go into the break well adrift.

The win was then wrapped up early in the second-half when Jude Oyibo broke away and squared for Diego de Girolamo to fire into the net.

Rod Orlando-Young saw a late chance go astray for Ilkeston while the hosts struck the woodwork twice more, the final whistle soon rescuing the Robins from what had been a disappointing evening.