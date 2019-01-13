Caretaker boss Simon Ireland apologises to the fans after Nottingham Forest’s defeat at Reading

Nottingham Forest caretaker manager Simon Ireland apologised to the supporters following his side’s 2-0 defeat against Reading.

It was a day too forget for Forest with Danny Fox and Tendayi Darikwa both sent off in the defeat,

Ireland told the club’s official website: “I’d like to apologise to the supporters. They have travelled a long way and paid good money.

“The sendings off were maybe a bit harsh but I’m putting that down to over exuberance.

“The lads wanted to go out and do well and maybe did a couple of dumb things that they wouldn’t normally do.

“Danny and Tendayi have apologised to myself and the players.

“It was out of character for them, for Danny to get involved when he was on a yellow card and Tendayi’s I thought at the time was a little bit harsh, maybe a yellow card, but I haven’t watched it back.

“I would like to say that it is an honour to be asked to step in and manage this great football club.”