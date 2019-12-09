Carruthers keen to build on first win ahead of tough pre-Christmas double

Martin Carruthers reflected on his first win as Ilkeston Town boss last weekend and expressed his desire to see his troops build on it in the coming weeks.

The 2-0 win at home to Sutton Coldfield Town came in Carruthers’ first home game in charge and was a good response to the 4-1 loss at Kidsgrove Athletic the week before.

And with tough away trips to Glossop North End and Cleethorpes Town to come before Christmas, he is keen to see more of the same.

He said: “You always want to get off to a winning start at home. I asked the boys for a response to last week and they really gave us one.

“I thought the three centre-halves were outstanding and once we got the opening goal in the second-half I thought we deserved the win and it was fantastic for Kieran Wells to score on his debut as well.

“It was hard to work on too much during the week as we were lacking in personnel at times but we had a good two-hour session and you can’t beat three points and a clean sheet at the end of it.”

Carruthers says he’s learned a lot in his short time in charge at the New Manor Ground so far, but is very positive about what he has at his disposal.

He said: “We have a very good squad, that much is clear, and it’s going to be very difficult to pick a squad of 16 when everyone is in contention.

“The squad is scary and the quality is there in abundance. It’s now about tweaking it accordingly to suit us both at home and away and we’ll do that. We want to get a settled side and build on this because this game has gone now, we move on and go to Glossop and try and get something there.

“The players have set a standard now and it’s the minimum I’ll expect from them.”

The trip to Cleethorpes Town will take place on Sunday, December 22, with Ilkeston’s next home game being the Boxing Day game at home to Carlton Town.