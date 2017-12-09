Chettle delighted as Robins dig deep to win

Steve Chettle hailed a superb performance from his Ilkeston Town side on Saturday as they overcame title rivals Walsall Wood at the New Manor Ground.

Two goals from Montel Gibson added to Jamie Walker’s first-half strike to secure what could be three crucial points in the title race.

And in what was arguably Ilkeston’s toughest test so far this season, Chettle was full of praise for his team.

READ THE MATCH REPORT



He said: “Walsall Wood are a very good side but in the end Ian Deakin hasn’t had all that much to do aside from pick the ball out of the net twice.

“We’d done well in the first-half and I wanted the lads to focus and maintain that. To then come from behind again and win the game was outstanding, particularly as we were on the end of a few disappointing refereeing decisions.”

Ilkeston have now won 12 games in a row and Chettle is confident his team can take that form into the new year.

He said: “This run will come to an end at some point but if we keep our heads and do things the right way it can go on a while yet.

“We have one more game before Christmas before the lads can have some downtime. They’ve deserved this run of form and we are putting ourselves in a strong position.”

Ilkeston travel to Cadbury Athletic on Saturday before a two-week break over Christmas.