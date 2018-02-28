Chettle takes heart from cup exit

Ilkeston Town boss Steve Chettle says he was happy with his side’s performance at National League North Alfreton Town on Tuesday night despite their hosts progressing to the final of the Derbyshire Senior Cup.

The Robins lost out 2-0 thanks to two goals in quick succession from sub Brendon Daniels.

But having given as good as they got for much of the encounter, Chettle felt pleased that many present would have failed to see there were four levels between the two sides.

He said: “I was really pleased with the performance, albeit disappointed with the goals we conceded.

“We spoke at half-time about Brendon Daniels and that if he comes on he’ll be a threat and also about his ability at set plays. We knew which side he’d put the free-kick but unfortunately Jamie couldn’t keep it out.

“The second goal was scrappy, but then we’ve also created one or two really good chances ourselves.

“So it’s the end of a cup run but nobody really expected us to get to the semi-finals, nor to get a result here, so I’m pleased because we didn’t roll over, matched them for much of the game and didn’t look four levels below them.”

Testing conditions saw the game played on a carpet of snow but with covers having protected the pitch through most of the day, it proved soft enough to play on despite further snow falling during the game.

Chettle said: “It wasn’t ideal to be honest. It was fine when we got here but the weather turned and it was starting to freeze on one side which made it tricky, but we couldn’t do anything about it and it was the same for both sides.”

Attention now turns back to the league as Ilkeston aim to recover from a 4-2 loss at Hinckley AFC last Saturday. They travel this time to Heath Hayes, who were their first ever home opponents back in August.

Chettle said: “We’ve come a long way since then and we’ll be a lot more prepared than on that occasion!

“Last Saturday was tough to take - the second-half saw us the worst we’ve been for a long time, but we remain in our infancy and it can’t be underestimated how well we’ve done since that first game back in August.

“We picked up a few contact injuries against Alfreton, namely Martin Lench, Lavell White and Alex Marshall, so we’ll assess them and see how they are at training on Thursday.”