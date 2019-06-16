Coaches quit Ilkeston Town after assistant manager leaves for financial reasons

The changes at Ilkeston Town (see story above) continued when it was revealed that first-team coaches Craig Swinscoe and Martin Lewnch had resigned after the departure of assistant manager Ian Deakin.

Chairman Alan Hardy told the club’s website: “We understand (their) loyalty to Ian. However, it is important to reiterate that securing the long-term sustainability of this football club is my utmost priority.

“Unfortunately that means tough calls have to be made.”

Hardy said business models at the club had to be continually reassessed.

He added: “Craig and Martin have made their decision to leave and they do so with our gratitude for their excellent service.

“The rest of us, meanwhile, remain staunchly committed to developing a club the community of Ilkeston can be proud of for many years to come.”