Defender Richard Keogh is 'sacked by Derby County'

Derby County defender Richard Keogh has reportedly been sacked by the club for gross misconduct.

Keogh, who has been with the Rams for seven years and made over 350 appearances, was involved in a road accident last month which saw team-mates Mason Bennett and Tom Lawrence charged with drink driving and Keogh sustain a serious knee injury that could end his playing career.

Now, the Daily Telegraph have reported that the Rams have opted to sack the centre-half, although as of 9pm on Wednesday evening no statement had been officially released by the club.

It is understood Keogh had been offered a pay cut to remain at Pride Park, but his refusal to accept it has reportedly led to his dismissal, with a 14-day period in place in which Keogh can appeal the decision.

More to follow