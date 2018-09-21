Derby County are better at scoring home goals than Nottingham Forest

Derby County have been better at scoring home goals that Nottingham Forest over the last ten years, according to new research.

The study, carried out by the Your Promotional Code company, shows the Rams have scored 373 league goals in their 229 games - ranking them 16th best out of 92.

But Forest have found it tougher going and have scored 339 goals in 230 games to leave them 43rd in the table.

The study shows the Etihad Stadium (2.46 goals per game) and Kenilworth Road have been the most fruitful stadiums for goals over the last ten years.

At the other end, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light has drawn the fewest .

Eight of the top 10 most profitable grounds for goals were Premier League sides, with Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road and Peterborough’s London Road boasting the most impressive goals per game ratio of teams outside England’s top flight.

The average Premier League and Football League side scored 1.50 goals in each home match.