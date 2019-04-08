Derby County back Duane Holmes after alleged racist abuse

Police are investigating after Derby County's Duane Holmes was allegedly the victim of racist abuse during Saturday's game at Brentford.

Holmes had just been withdrawn in the 74th minute when it is alleged that a Brentford supporter approached him near the dugout and shouted abuse of a racist nature.

The supporter was immediately identified and removed from the ground before then being arrested by police.

Rams boss Frank Lampard said: "Duane Holmes complained that he was racially abused - I didn't see it, I as facing play and a fan came up to him at the side of the dugout and abused him..

"Because it's such an important issue I don't want to go beyond what I know, but it was very clearly reported by the players and the people around."

Brentford FC have released a statement condemning the incident.

It read: "The club utterly condemns discrimination of any kind. It is abhorrent and has no place in society and we are determined to drive it out of Griffin Park.

"The most severe sanctions will be imposed on any individual convicted of discrimination and we will await the result of the police investigation before commenting further."

Derby, meanwhile, also released a statement that said: "Duane Holmes will receive the club's full support after being subjected to such abhorrent behaviour.

"Derby County would like to place on record its thanks to the staff at Brentford and the Metropolitan Police for their speedy assistance in relation to the incident."