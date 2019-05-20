Derby County owe Aston Villa a defeat - says striker David Nugent

Derby County striker David Nugent says his side owe Aston Villa a beating.

The Rams were thumped 4-0 at Villa Park during the last meeting between the two sides.

But Nugent knows his side can have the last laugh if they can win the Championship play-off final on Bank Holiday Monday and secure the last place in next season's Premier League.

“I can’t wait now. It’s Aston Villa in the Final and I think we owe them one for what happened last time when we lost 4-0 at Villa Park," he told Rams TV.

"We have a few formations to choose from so hopefully we can pull a surprise on the day and get into the Premier League.

“It’s two massive teams who deserve to be in the Premier League. Everyone was saying Leeds was the best team in the league, but we just beat them so there is no reason why we can’t beat Aston Villa at Wembley and get into the Premier League ourselves.”