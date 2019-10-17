Derby County's supporters need to keep the faith, according to our Rams fan columnist

Our Rams columnist Andy Buckley-Taylor looks ahead to Saturday's trip to Charlton Athletic:

After an international break, The Rams head down south in to the capital this weekend to face Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic, who have been excellent so far for a newly-promoted side and the game will be a challenge for the Derby players.

Krystian Bielik looks set to feature for the Rams, according to Phillip Cocu, despite having been battling an injury, most likely in the centre of defence given the long term injury victims Richard Keogh and George Evans unlikely to feature in the near future.

Hopefully Jayden Bogle will retain the right-back position leaving Cocu just having to decide between Max Lowe and Scott Malone for the role on the left side of defence.

In comparison to last season, we are two points worse off then we were at this stage under Frank Lampard which when all things considered is not a bad achievement. The return to the parent clubs of Harry Wilson, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori left a large hole in the squad.

When you look back we can also look at least six more points we could have gained in the early fixtures too Therefore we must keep the faith and get behind Cocu and the lads with the latest round of matches coming up.

There’s a very fine line in the division between top six and bottom half and we need to keep plugging away.

Tom Huddlestone is another long term casualty in the treatment room, but hopefully Graeme Shinnie can continue the form he showed against Luton.

A bonus has been the form of Chris Martin which has given us another option up front and Jamie Paterson has also shown up in the last two or three games too.

The main thing is to keep within half a dozen points of that top six come January when the wheeling and dealing can recommence. For us fans we need to keep turning up and also persuade the stay-aways that it is time for them to return. The more we get behind the team can only help matters on the field.