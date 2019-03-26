Derby County star wanted by Premier League duo, plus was Romelu Lukaku close to signing for Aston Villa?

The latest rumours from the Sky Bet Championship on Tuesday, March 26.

Millwall have agreed a deal with National League South side Eastbourne Borough to sign defender Harry Ransom next season. (Various)

Reading striker Marc McNulty, on loan at Hibernian, has admitted there was interest from Edinburgh rivals Hearts in January. (Lower League Ramblings)

Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is being scouted by a number of unnamed Championship clubs. (HITC Sport)

Hull City are keeping tabs on soon-to-be free agent Coventry City goalkeeper Lee Burge with David Marshall's contract set to expire in the summer. (HITC Sport)

Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing is interesting both Rangers and Sunderland with his contract up in the summer. (Northern Echo)

Meanwhile, Boro will be offered the chance to sign Jordan Hugill on a permanent basis from West Ham United but will have to pay £10m. (Northern Echo)

TV pundit and ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton says Sheffield Wednesday striker, Steven Fletcher, should never play again for Scotland again. (BBC 606)

Derby County could lose right-back Jayden Bogle this summer with Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley sniffing about. (The Sun)

West Ham United have entered the race to sign Aston Villa attacker Jack Grealish with Tottenham Hotspur planning a fresh summer swoop. (Daily Mirror)

Leeds United are rivalling Newcastle, Hull, Bristol City, Barnsley, Sunderland and Portsmouth for Hartlepool United starlet Conner Rennison, 16. (TEAMTalk)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed he was in talks with Aston Villa before his loan switch to West Bromwich Albion in 2012. (OTRO)