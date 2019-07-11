Derby County target Arsenal midfielder Krystian Bielik, Leeds United want wonderkid and Manchester City close in West Brom teen - Thurdsay's Championship rumours

Derby County are eager to land Arsenal midfielder Krystian Bielik, who is set to go on loan again this season. (Daily Telegraph)

Aston Villa are reportedly closing in on the signing of Brentford's powerhouse defender Ezri Konsa, who is said to have undergone a medical ahead of a £12m move. (Sky Sports)

Leeds United are set to battle it out with the likes of Manchester City and Spurs to sign 15-year-old Linfield wonderkid midfielder Charlie Allen. (Belfast Telegraph)

Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey is believed to be keen on a move to England, amid interest from Leeds United and Middlesbrough. (The 72)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce will cost Newcastle 'much more' than the initially reported £1m compensation fee, should they look to appoint the Owls boss. (The Sun)

Brentford look to have joined the race to sign Southampton striker Sam Gallagher, who will leave the club in search of first team football this summer. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph is said to be a target of Aston Villa, should they fail to land Stoke City stopper Jack Butland. (Football League World)

Manchester City are homing in on West Bromwich Albion's 16-year-old forward Morgan Rogers, who is set to cost around £4 million. (Sky Sports)

Swansea City appear to be after Tottenham Hotspur hotshot Tashan Oakley-Boothe, who played a key role in England's U17 World Cup winning side. (Daily Mail)