Derby County want Brighton goalkeeper Chrisian Walton, Boca Juniors midfielder eager to join Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday striker is free to leave this summer

Derby County and Stoke City are interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton, who is currently on loan at Wigan Athletic. (The Sun)

Swansea City defender Mike van Der Hoorn admits he is unsure if he’ll remain at the club beyond this summer with his contract set to expire. (BBC Wales)

Jaap Stam has revealed he rejected an offer from Swansea City after being sacked by Reading in March last year. (Football Oranje)

Queens Park Rangers have held talks with former Portsmouth manager Michael Appleton. He’ll compete with Tim Sherwood for the managerial job. (Daily Telegraph)

Ipswich Town are continuing to hold talks with Hull City over a permanent deal for striker Will Keane – Paul Lambert has confirmed. (East Anglian Times)

Newcastle are eyeing a triple swoop for West Brom trio Salomon Rondon, Jake Livermore and Kieran Gibbs and are prepared use Dwight Gayle and Jacob Murphy as apart of the deal. (TEAMTalk)

Bristol City beat Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers and Barnsley to the signing of Louis Britton from non-league Mangotsfield United. (Bristol Live)

Norwich City sent scouts to watch Moreirense midfielder Chiquinho in their clash with Braga on Saturday and have made an offer for him. (O Jogo)

The agent of Boca Juniors midfielder Nahitan Nandez says “it would be a pleasure for Nandez to be under Marcelo Bielsa’s orders”. (Sports Witness)

The Whites will rival Leicester City, Watford and Wolves for Braga defender Bruno Viana, who is rated between £8m-£10m. (Talksport)

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has played down talk of a move to Elland Road after stating he has not spoken to boss Marcelo Bielsa. (Walfoot)

Meanwhile, the Toffees are said to be lining up a move for Birmingham City striker Che Adams. The Blues rejected offers from Southampton and Burnley in January. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lucas Joao is free to leave this summer – though the Owls will demand £8m for his services. (The Sun)