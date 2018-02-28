Duffers’ Diaries: Cup encounter shows how far Robins have come

Two matches scheduled for this week have given the opportunity to gauge just how far Ilkeston Town have progressed since being thrown together in something of a hurry back in August.

This weekend they’ll go to Heath Hayes, who were their first ever opponents to come to the New Manor Ground and who, amid great fanfare and in front of a big crowd, ended up returning home with a 2-0 win.

Of course, the make-up of the Ilkeston side has changed a lot since then and it’s clear that had they competed for that first portion of the season with the current, more settled squad they now possess, they’d be in a far better position to challenge the likes of Walsall Wood for the title rather than be relying on several slip-ups.

That’s all unneccesarily hypothetical though because the reality is that scenario could never have been expected, but the fact remains that huge progress has been made on and off the pitch since that sunny day at the NMG and that deserves an awful lot of credit.

The evidence of that was also prevalent in Tuesday night’s Derbyshire Senior Cup tie at Alfreton.

I must admit, I spent most of the day sat working in my warm study at home thinking there was little chance the game would be played, but was soon kitting myself out in the thermals and heading up a snowy A38 to Alfreton!

Even on arrival I wasn’t convinced the game would be played but having spoken to the referee and felt for myself how soft most of the pitch was despite more snow falling on it, credit had to go to all of those who helped get the covers off earlier on and ensure the game had a chance of going ahead.

On the playing side, Ilkeston were under no pressure to get a result as Alfreton, who play four divisions higher, will have been expected to win comfortably, even without an entirely full strength side, although only two or three regulars didn’t feature from the start.

The conditions were something of a leveller in many ways and weren’t conducive to any great football being played, but the Robins adapted well and never looked out of their depth against their opponents.

It took the arrival of one of Alfreton’s star players to be the difference between the sides and had the Robins been a little more clinical in front of goal then things could have been quite different. They were never going to get the number of openings they’ll get in league games so the two or three clear chances they had needed to go in, but on the night it wasn’t to be.

The Robins earned great praise from the Alfreton folk I spoke to during and after the game and they’re all convinced Ilkeston will be progressing up the levels again before too long.

Ilkeston’s initial pursuit of second place took a hammer blow with the defeat at Hinckley last weekend, itself something of a spectacular achievement given they were 2-0 up and seemingly cruising at the break, but I guess that was another wake-up call that the MFL Division One isn’t an easy one at all and Steve Chettle was left far from impressed at the second-half collapse.

The season is far from over and a high finish has to remain the priority. Even if Walsall Wood do go on to win the league as expected, if Ilkeston finish second that would be an incredible achievement when you consider just how quickly the club as a whole was thrown together last summer and how tough the opening games were.