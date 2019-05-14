Former England and Chelsea star to coach Ilkeston Town Ladies

Former England and Chelsea Ladies player Nicki Ottley Dela Salle has been named as joint-manager of Ilkeston Town Ladies.

She will work alongside Mike Pike as the new joint-boss, with husband Matt Ottley having also joined as one of the club’s coaches.

And both are excited to be on board.

Nicki said: “It’s a really ambitious club and very driven to succeed and get the club as high as possible in the women’s football pyramid.

“There are lots of players that are interested in playing at a higher level so it’s a fantastic opportunity for everyone.

“I played at the highest level in the female game so I’m hoping I can get my experiences across and that the players will respond to me well being a female coach.

“Matt’s got a lot of experience in coaching having done so at lots of football academies so brings a lot of different things to the team.”

Matt, who has extensive coaching experience, added: “It’s all about trying to get a local ladies team that are willing to push and become a successful side in the area.

“There are two big ladies teams in Nottingham but hopefully we can get in there and match their ambition and see how high we can get up the leagues.

“I’ve coached at most standards and alongside Nicki we work well together and hopefully, along with Mike, we will form a good partnership and push the team forward from there.”