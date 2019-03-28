Former Nottingham Forest youth player Callum Chettle signs for Matlock Town from Alfreton

Matlock Town boss Dave Frecklington said he “was buzzing” about his deadline day loan acquisition of Alfreton Town midfielder Callum Chettle for the rest of the season.

The 22 year old is the son of former Nottingham Forest central defender Steve Chettle, leaving Forest for Ilkeston at fifteen years of age. He went up the pyramid as he joined Nuneaton Town in July 2015 after making 68 appearances for Ilkeston. Six months later Peterborough United paid an undisclosed fee for him and between 2016 and 2018 he made 18 appearances for The Posh.

After going out on loan to AFC Fylde, Chettle joined Alfreton in a one year deal last summer and has since had a short loan spell at Boston United.

“I’m absolutely delighted to get him , I’ve kept tabs on him for a long time” said Frecklington.

“I went for him when I was at Gainsborough but it didn’t come off. When I heard he might be available, I moved quickly and we actually got him from under the nose of another club. We spoke and found we were both talking from the same page in him getting some football in for the remaining eight games of the season. He has excellent technical quality, he works hard and can fit in with the rest of the group. He’s got good experience of the levels above the NPL, we only want to bring players in who will improve us and Callum definitely fits the bill.”

With Nathan Whitehead back from suspension for the home game with Basford United on Tuesday, and Greg Tempest, Cleveland Taylor and Marcus Marshall on the way back from injury and expected back in the squad soon, Frecklington was more optimistic about the rest of the campaign.

“It’ll be like having five new signings, there’s only Craig King and Chris Salt who won’t be available now” Frecklington added.

The Chettle deal was the only movement in or out from the Proctor Cars Stadium on the NPL transfer deadline day. Chettle will be included in the Gladiators squad for Saturday’s visit to Hednesford Town.