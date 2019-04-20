Fowler frustrated by Ilkeston Town display as Robins lose lead at the top

Lee Fowler was left frustrated and upset by his Ilkeston Town side's performance after they lost 4-0 at home to Walsall Wood on Saturday.

The win saw Wood overtake the Robins on goal difference at the top of the league, Ilkeston also missing a penalty on a dreadful day all round.

And Fowler could offer few excuses.

He said: "It wasn't about tactics or shape, it was about personnel today and we weren't good enough. We looked powder puff going forward and a few of the players looked so far off the pace.

"They were overawed by the game. Walsall Wood are a dangerous team going forward and we allowed them too much possession. They controlled the game - I didn't see it coming and apologise to the fans.

"In the second-half we huffed and puffed without really doing enough, although if the penalty goes in it changes the dynamic of the game.

"We've worked hard all season to be top and all of a sudden it's back in Walsall's favour."

Ilkeston now need to win both of their final games and aim to score enough goals to turn the goal difference back in their favour. They face relegated Dunkirk on Saturday and then third from bottom Loughborough University next Saturday. Wood take on third-placed Sporting Khalsa and then bottom side Wolverhampton SC.

Fowler said: "There will be a few more risks taken on Monday as first and foremost we need to win but we also need to try and overturn the goal difference. We just need to put today behind us and focus entirely on Monday now and the players will be told to do that."