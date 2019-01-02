Fowler keen to make an impression at the NMG

New Ilkeston Town boss Lee Fowler says he is keen to have the chance to implement his ideas fully in training as he prepares for his first home game as manager this weekend.

Fowler has overseen three games so far but due to the Christmas period, has found training opportunities limited between the regular matches.

But on the back of two draws and a defeat, the most recent result a 1-1 draw at Stourport Swifts last Saturday, Fowler now wants to get the team more familiar with his playing style.

He said: “I’m looking forward to having a training session with the lads - I’ve had three away matches but haven’t seen them on the training field so I can’t implement my ideas as much as it’s been literally game to game, but I’m looking forward to the Romulus game on Saturday.

“That will be my team ready. I think it’s been a bit too easy, too complacent, at this football club for a long time. We’re going to go back to training on Tuesdays and Thursdays and there will be no excuses unless something major has happened.

“There also has to be a crack down on discipline. The transition between all the managers has seen an attitude change with the players but I’m not about that.

“What you see on Saturday will be the results of Tuesday and Thursday’s training sessions and I want to make a massive impression.”

Saturday’s draw at Stourport saw the Robins denied all three points in second-half stoppage time despite Elliott Reeves having put Ilkeston in front in the 88th minute.

That followed a 3-0 defeat at South Normanton Athletic on Boxing Day and Fowler was pleased with the improvement.

He said: “That was more what I want to see, some energy and more freedom to play, and they gave me a massive response after the Boxing Day defeat.

“We kept asking questions throughout. It didn’t fall for us in the first-half but Elliott took his goal and it was good for him to get back on the goal trail as he’s been a bit frustrated since I’ve been here.

“Unfortunately we switched off at the set play in the second phase and if you do that you’re asking for trouble, but I can’t fault the effort, determination and quality on what was also a difficult pitch. They showed me why they are top of the league.”

Meanwhile, striker Tim Hopkinson has left the Robins to join Evo-Stik Division One East side Gresley FC.

Hopkinson scored over 20 goals last season as the Robins gained promotion and was a regular scorer this season too, but has opted to move on.

Fowler said: “I am gutted he has left.

“He has scored a lot of goals and has done fantastically well at the club and I wish him all the best.”