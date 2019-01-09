Fowler left delighted as Ilkeston hit six at home

Lee Fowler paid tribute to Ilkeston Town’s ruthlessness on Tuesday night after they hammered Wolverhampton SC 6-1.

The win was the second in four days for the Robins as they opened up a seven point lead at the top of the MFL Premier.

And after a slow start, Fowler was pleased his team cut loose to romp to victory.

He said: “I was actually a bit disappointed in the first-half as I’ve got high standards of the lads and we could have made things easier once again as we were a bit nervous at times.

“We got the lead and looked comfortable but then their deflected goal put us back on the edge and although we got another couple of goals, some of the lads weren’t doing their jobs.

“We challenged them to put their foot down and go out and win four, five, six or seven, don’t feel sorry for them and keep the tempo high. They came out and earned the right to play again, won their battles and in the end it could even have been a bigger win.

“There may be an element of pressure on the lads but the pleasing thing for me is that it’s not lasting as long now. At the weekend we were brilliant in the last half-hour having felt the pressure for the first 60 minutes, whereas tonight it was 15-20 minutes, so it’s slowly coming down.

“It was a pity not to get the clean sheet but the partnerships are working well and the confidence is coming back.”

Fowler is also pleased with the goals being spread around the team, Ryan Wheatley scoring his first for the club alongside two for Jamie Walker and a hat-trick for the prolific Elliott Reeves.

He said: “It’s really pleasing. When I came there were probably two players getting most of the goals but Alex Marshall did well at the weekend and earned his start tonight, Ryan Wheatley has been magnificent and replaced the injured Billy Bennett, who has also been outstanding, and earned his right to the shirt.

“It would be great to see Jamie Walker get more now he’s back on the goal trail and we had chances fall to players throughout the team.

Former Eastwood, Hucknall and Grantham defender Dion Meikle has signed from Basford along with another new recruit, midfielder Fabian Smith who once played for the former Ilkeston Town.

Fowler added: “The lads in the team have earned the shirt - it doesn’t matter who you are or what you earn, if you play well you stay in the team.

“Deon has come in to add some more experience at the back but Chris Shaw and Matt Baker have been outstanding and it’s up to them to keep those standards up and improve on them.”

Meanwhile, striker Malachi Lavelle-Moore has been allowed to leave the New Manor Ground.

Fowler said: “During Saturday’s game against Romulus, Malachi’s decision-making fell far short of what’s expected from a player, both from the clubs stand point and my own personal beliefs in unity and togetherness.

“Malachi is a player that has been frustrated with his lack of game time under myself and other managers.

“He is technically a very good player, who has done well for the football club and scored key goals. We shook hands and agreed that it’s best that we go our separate ways. I wished him all the best in the future as did he to myself and the club.”