Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Derby County side after Leeds United are beaten

Derby County boss Frank Lampard couldn't hide his delight after guiding his side to the Championship play-off final.

The 4-2 win at Leeds United on Wednesday night saw them win 4-3 on aggregate and earn a place at the Wembley final against Aston Villa on May 27.

And Lampard was full of praise for his players for over-turning their first leg deficit against the odds.

He told RamsTV: "The lads were incredible. Everyone on the pitch, the substitutes, the squad, the players who were injured to turn up and support the lads, the fans, it’s a special night.

“We have worked so hard through the season, it’s been backs against the wall at times, nobody fancied us.

“Nobody fancied us to get a result here tonight and the lads have pulled it off. There is work to do but we need to get our heads down ready for Wembley now.

“We are playing against a top team. We will be underdogs again because they have really good players and have beaten us twice in the league. It’s the same story as this, but we have to give everything.”

Lampard was keen to let his players and the fans enjoy the moment, but was clear that the Rams have still got a job to do at Wembley and that the hard work starts now.

He said: “I’m superstitious and didn’t like to get into the planning before the game. We were 1-0 down coming into this game but they will need rest so it’s how we manage that and the training.

“We will keep working hard because we need to be at that level and that’s when you are on the edge. We will work and train hard and hopefully be ready for Monday week.

“It’s easy to say we shouldn’t celebrate because there is another game but we need that. When they perform like that, and when fans travel here into this hostile atmosphere, then we deserve our moment. Thank you to the fans because we can’t do it without you.”