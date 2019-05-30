Frank Lampard the overwhelming favourite for Chelsea job...if Maurizio Sarri heads to Juventus

Derby County boss Frank Lampard is 1/4 favourite to be the next Chelsea manager.

Despite the Blues winning the Europa League on Wednesday night with a 4-1 win over Arsenal in Baku, question marks still remain over the future of current boss Maurizio Sarri.

With Juventus expected to formally offer him the job of succeeding Massimiliano Allegri in the coming days, Lampard has been made the 1/4 favourite by BoyleSports to become the next manager at Stamford Bridge.



Allegri is the third favourite at 13/2 to take over from Sarri with the current manager of Nice, Patrick Viera, the second favourite at 7/2. Should Jose Mourinho return as Chelsea manager for the third time, his odds are available at 20/1.



Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It was an emotional night for Chelsea as they said goodbye to Eden Hazard, but it looks like they could be saying goodbye to Maurizio Sarri too and Frank Lampard is already the hot favourite to step in. We have cut Chelsea into 18/1 from 20/1 for the Premier League and they have been introduced at 25/1 for the Champions League”.

Lampard joined the Rams a year ago on Friday and took them to the Sky Bet Championship play-off final in his first season as a manager, where they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa on Monday.

Related articles:

Derby County can go one better next season if they hang on to Lampard - opinion

