Fresh £5m bid for Nottingham Forest star Ben Osborn from Sheffield United

Nottingham Forest could be poised to lose utility player Ben Osborn after Sheffield United filed a fresh bid of £5 million.

The Blades, newly promoted to the Premier League, had an original offer of £3 million turned down by the Reds.

But now the Derby-born star, who turns 25 next month, could be on his way to Bramall Lane once terms have been agreed between the two clubs.

United boss Chris Wilder is keen to strengthen his squad ahead of their Premier League challenge, and has already splashed out on Lys Mousset from Bournemouth, Callum Robinson from Preston North End and Luke Freeman from Queen’s Park Rangers since his side gained promotion as Championship runners-up.

Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi says he is still hopeful of keeping Osborn, who has made 212 appearances over the last six seasons for the club, scoring 16 goals.

He turned out 44 times last term, mainly on the left side of midfield but also filling in at left-back when required.

Osborn went on as a late substitute in Forest’s pre-season friendly win over Crystal Palace last Friday night.

Meanwhile, the Reds have confirmed that they will take an U23s’ team to Sincil Bank to take on Lincoln City in a friendly next Monday (July 29).

U23s’ coach Jimmy Gilligan will manage the side against last season’s League Two champions.

Because it was originally scheduled as a full-blown, first-team friendly, supporters can obtain a refund on their tickets if they no longer want to attend.