Goals in each half secure back-to-back Robins wins

Ilkeston Town made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 victory over Boldmere St Michaels on Saturday.

Goals in each half were enough to secure the win on what was Martin McIntosh’s first game in charge at the New Manor Ground.

Jamie Walker fired the Robins ahead inside the opening half an hour before Elliot Reeves tapped home with just under 15 minutes remaining .

Ilkeston’s first chance came just three minutes in when Reeves fired his effort over the bar. At the other end Liam Mitchell spilt a cross to Jason Holmes who could only put it wide.

Reeves thought he had put the Robins ahead on nine minutes when he fired in Walker’s cross only for the linesman to rule it out for offside, but he Robins did take the lead in the 24th minute. Tom Marshall’s corner was headed back across goal by Chris Shaw for Walker to fire home.

Mitchell did well to keep the visitors out when Charlie Jemson gave the ball away to Owen Parry who raced through on goal and pulled it back to Reid whose effort was denied by Mitchell on the stretch.

Rikardo Reid then missed a great opportunity to level the score at the break. The ball fell to the Boldmere forward inside the area but he could only fire wide.

After the break the away side started brightly and were close to being level when a corner found Joe Lyng unmarked in the area but his header went just wide of the post.

Parry had another chance for the visitors but again failed to test Mitchell in the Ilkeston goal firing his long-range drive wide of the post.

Ilkeston then created a great opportunity to double their lead. Lavell White picked out the on-rushing Billy Bennett, only for his diving header to come back off the post.

The next real attack brought with it the next goal. Reeves and Kyle Dixon burst through on goal after winning the ball on the half way line. Dixon rolled it across to Reeves who tapped in to secure the result.

Walker saw a late effort tipped over but the Robins had done enough.